Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,958 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,912,310,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,197,656,000 after acquiring an additional 909,436 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $754,296,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,780,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,943,000 after acquiring an additional 230,181 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,768,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT opened at $114.04 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $150.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America cut Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.26.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

