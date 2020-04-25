United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,309 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,387,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 41,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 16,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 81.0% during the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 17,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $100.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.69. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $125.31.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Standpoint Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.76.
United Parcel Service Profile
United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
