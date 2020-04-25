United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,309 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,387,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 41,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 16,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 81.0% during the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 17,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $100.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.69. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Standpoint Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.76.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.