Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 26.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Southern by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,215,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,644,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,110 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Southern by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,003,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,656,408,000 after buying an additional 898,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $966,567,000 after buying an additional 310,440 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Southern by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,262,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,302,000 after acquiring an additional 26,412 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $494,229,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,746.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern stock opened at $57.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10. The stock has a market cap of $60.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.02.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 79.74%.

SO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.25.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

