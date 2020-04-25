Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,998 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,755 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CLS Investments LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 2,300.0% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra downgraded General Electric to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

NYSE:GE opened at $6.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a PE ratio of -10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

