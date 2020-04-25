Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $35.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.54. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 33.30%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SCHW. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 11,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $394,630.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,846.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 327,360 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total transaction of $15,448,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 601,673 shares of company stock valued at $27,750,760. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.