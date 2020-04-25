Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 38.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $1,805,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,701,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Bank of America raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 11,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $394,630.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at $259,846.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $415,999.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 601,673 shares of company stock valued at $27,750,760 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $35.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.54. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $51.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

