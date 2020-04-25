Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DDOG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Datadog from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Datadog from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Datadog currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

DDOG stock opened at $41.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51. Datadog has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $50.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.80.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $113.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.22 million. Equities analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, major shareholder (Jersey) Slp Yucca sold 68,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $3,088,236.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,499,881.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Dan Fougere sold 270,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $8,669,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 285,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,151,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,102,805 shares of company stock worth $43,794,002.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

