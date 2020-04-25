Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 151,502 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in PPL were worth $8,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,460,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,291,000 after acquiring an additional 58,153 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277,551 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth $7,886,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth $207,423,000. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PPL opened at $25.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. PPL Corp has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $36.83. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.82.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.76%.

In other news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $387,478.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,373.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PPL. Barclays began coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on PPL from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra upped their price target on PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on PPL in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.57.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

