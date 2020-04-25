BLB&B Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 134.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,716 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.9% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Amazon.com by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,410.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,996.79 and a 200 day moving average of $1,890.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1,201.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,461.00.
In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,600.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,600.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,480.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective (up previously from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,390.45.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
