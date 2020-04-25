Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,302,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $554,000. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $2,410.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,996.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,890.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1,201.54 billion, a PE ratio of 104.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,461.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,600.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price objective (up previously from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,500.00 in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,390.45.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

United Parcel Service, Inc. Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.
Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Southern Co
Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Position in General Electric
Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Charles Schwab Co.
Charles Schwab Co. Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC
Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Datadog
