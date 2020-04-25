Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Has $834,000 Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,239,688,000 after acquiring an additional 200,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,879,622,000 after acquiring an additional 188,730 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,302,548,000 after acquiring an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,070,972,000. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $2,410.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,996.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1,890.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,461.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,201.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.9 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,390.45.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total value of $54,121,909.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,239,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,349,829,494.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

