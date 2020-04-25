Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 192 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $8,070,972,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,320 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $623,193,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 345.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 420,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $173,202,000 after purchasing an additional 325,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Edward Jones raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,390.45.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,410.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,201.54 billion, a PE ratio of 104.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,461.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,996.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,890.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

