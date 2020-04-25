1776 Wealth LLC Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KRE. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $34.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.47 and its 200 day moving average is $50.31. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $59.38.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

