1776 Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 502,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,948,000 after acquiring an additional 7,429 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 143,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $12.87 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.10.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

1776 Wealth LLC Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF
1776 Wealth LLC Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF
1776 Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF
1776 Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF
Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $818,000 Holdings in DTE Energy Co
Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $818,000 Holdings in DTE Energy Co
1776 Wealth LLC Sells 2,114 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF
1776 Wealth LLC Sells 2,114 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF
1776 Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in CME Group Inc
1776 Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in CME Group Inc
1776 Wealth LLC Grows Position in Motorola Solutions Inc
1776 Wealth LLC Grows Position in Motorola Solutions Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report