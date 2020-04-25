Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $818,000 Holdings in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its stake in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 567.6% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $153.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.42.

DTE stock opened at $103.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.64 and its 200-day moving average is $120.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.58. DTE Energy Co has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $135.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Co will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total transaction of $242,892.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,616,647.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

