1776 Wealth LLC Sells 2,114 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

1776 Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of SPHD opened at $31.50 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $25.38 and a twelve month high of $44.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.05.

