1776 Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

1776 Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in CME Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 57.8% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $182.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.15. CME Group Inc has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.35.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.48% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on CME Group from $216.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on CME Group from $238.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.29.

In related news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,061 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.37, for a total value of $622,515.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,582,447.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total value of $1,185,651.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at $5,298,300.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,692 shares of company stock worth $2,350,147. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

