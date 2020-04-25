1776 Wealth LLC Grows Position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 17,430 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 862 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $189,036.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.33, for a total transaction of $130,842.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,088 shares of company stock worth $28,987,460. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSI opened at $152.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.58 and its 200-day moving average is $164.21. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $120.77 and a 52 week high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 136.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

MSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.81.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

