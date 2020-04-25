1776 Wealth LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

1776 Wealth LLC cut its holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after buying an additional 16,114 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 78.6% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 12,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 9.9% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 83,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 7.6% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $129,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray G. Young acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.09 per share, for a total transaction of $160,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,820. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IP. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

International Paper stock opened at $31.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.43. International Paper Co has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $47.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 5.47%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

