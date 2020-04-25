1776 Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

1776 Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 307.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 123.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Humana from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.94.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total value of $1,485,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Humana stock opened at $369.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $318.20 and a 200-day moving average of $331.98. Humana Inc has a 52-week low of $208.25 and a 52-week high of $384.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 18.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.