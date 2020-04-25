Atticus Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 3,966.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 701.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 562.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $82.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.14. Progressive Corp has a 12 month low of $62.18 and a 12 month high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $1,186,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,667,233.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $2,713,665.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,749,333.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

