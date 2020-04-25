118 Shares in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Purchased by 1776 Wealth LLC

1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth $30,552,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 8.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 27,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after buying an additional 13,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MA. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.57.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,509,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 230,534 shares of company stock worth $74,137,309 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $258.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $253.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.22. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

