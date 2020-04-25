1776 Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020

1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 150 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,972,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MLM shares. TheStreet downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Nomura Securities boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $218.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.38.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $177.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.70. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.08 and a 52-week high of $281.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.09). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

