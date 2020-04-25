Atticus Wealth Management LLC Invests $70,000 in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 800 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Qualys by 0.8% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 995,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,583,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Qualys by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 578,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,193,000 after buying an additional 14,409 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 463,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,669,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Qualys by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 461,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,457,000 after acquiring an additional 59,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Qualys news, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $33,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,469,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $89,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,634.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,277 shares of company stock valued at $4,184,851. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $109.26 on Friday. Qualys Inc has a 12 month low of $63.37 and a 12 month high of $110.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.46.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.68 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 21.56%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Qualys Inc will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Qualys from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.87.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

