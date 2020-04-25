Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $68,000 Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 317.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Langenberg & Company upgraded Honeywell International to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $135.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.68. The firm has a market cap of $95.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

