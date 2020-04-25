Atticus Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REGN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,661,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,433.3% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $435.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $386.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.07.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.94, for a total value of $1,842,555.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,085,788.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.30, for a total transaction of $1,013,993.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,866,454.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,525 shares of company stock worth $21,465,178. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $566.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $271.37 and a 12 month high of $574.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $493.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 25.18 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

