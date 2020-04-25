Atticus Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 114.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. VCU Investment Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. VCU Investment Management Co now owns 3,248,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,615,000 after acquiring an additional 648,567 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,996,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,469,000 after purchasing an additional 116,135 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 6,717.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 168,265 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 226.7% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 249,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 173,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 30,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $4.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.17. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $10.17.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

