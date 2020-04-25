Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $44,000 Stock Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) by 227.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 5,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap alerts:

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $26.46 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 21.78 and a current ratio of 21.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s payout ratio is currently 115.25%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap news, EVP J Brendan Herron sold 19,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $714,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 4,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.66 per share, with a total value of $82,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,377 shares in the company, valued at $8,354,428.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $206,860 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.