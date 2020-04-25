Harlan S. Robins Sells 14,900 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Harlan S. Robins sold 14,900 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $429,567.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,242.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $29.10 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $55.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion and a PE ratio of -28.81.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $24.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.64 million. Research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADPT. ValuEngine raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,071,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,072,000 after acquiring an additional 535,571 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 188.3% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 946,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,300,000 after purchasing an additional 618,353 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 33.9% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 792,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,492,000 after purchasing an additional 200,872 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 529,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,852,000 after purchasing an additional 316,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 518,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,505,000 after purchasing an additional 90,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

