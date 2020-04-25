Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,340 Shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,379,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,285,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,109,000 after buying an additional 763,362 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,421,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,024,000 after acquiring an additional 653,090 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,578,000 after purchasing an additional 599,324 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the fourth quarter valued at $17,866,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FWONK shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Media Formula One Series C currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Shares of FWONK opened at $27.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.76. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.56 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

