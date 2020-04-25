Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.19. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PNFP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $35.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.54. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.66). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $263.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.92%.

In related news, Director David B. Ingram bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.77 per share, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 88,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,769,918.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director G Kennedy Thompson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.33 per share, with a total value of $162,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,353.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,320,340. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

