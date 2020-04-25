Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 30.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,050,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,618,000 after acquiring an additional 67,690 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,765,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,242,000 after purchasing an additional 401,834 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13,537.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,084,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,268 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,044,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,303,000 after purchasing an additional 17,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,333,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,750,000 after purchasing an additional 112,007 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $93.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.99 and its 200 day moving average is $123.47. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

