Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $494,000 Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,155 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Paypal during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Paypal from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.82.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $120.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.45. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $124.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.04, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at $13,225,032.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,415,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,978,530.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.