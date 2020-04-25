Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 10,295 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $224,219,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,037,045 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $161,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,029 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,617,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,024 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,947,892 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $94,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ennismore Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,754,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twitter stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 9.15. Twitter Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.80.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.89 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 42.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $67,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $223,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,934 shares of company stock valued at $9,253,690 over the last 90 days. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra raised Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Twitter from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Twitter from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.15.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

