Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 10,295 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $224,219,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,037,045 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $161,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,029 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,617,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,024 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,947,892 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $94,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ennismore Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,754,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Twitter stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 9.15. Twitter Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.80.
In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $67,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $223,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,934 shares of company stock valued at $9,253,690 over the last 90 days. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
TWTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra raised Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Twitter from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Twitter from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.15.
Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.
