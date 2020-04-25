Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,576 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in JD.Com by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JD.Com by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of JD.Com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 22,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of JD.Com by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.Com alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on JD. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JD.Com in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on JD.Com from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. DZ Bank began coverage on JD.Com in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark increased their target price on JD.Com from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of JD.Com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $45.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.42 and a 200-day moving average of $37.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $65.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 0.96. JD.Com Inc has a twelve month low of $25.48 and a twelve month high of $47.98.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $170.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.73 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JD.Com Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.