Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 672 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $742,000. High Falls Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 10,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 82,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,358,000 after acquiring an additional 26,921 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $111.84 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.03 and a 12 month high of $118.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.83.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

