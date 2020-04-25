ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Trading 2.5% Higher

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)’s share price traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $63.66 and last traded at $64.07, 2,116,986 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 44,999,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.51.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.79.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.