Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) shot up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $113.92 and last traded at $112.59, 29,524 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 452,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.51.

RGEN has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Repligen from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Repligen from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 13.28 and a quick ratio of 12.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 107.76, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $69.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.37 million. Repligen had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 11,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $1,074,456.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,163,910.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Cox sold 4,455 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $413,468.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,292.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,701 shares of company stock valued at $6,879,409. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,348,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,088,000 after acquiring an additional 512,455 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 6.1% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,342,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,638,000 after purchasing an additional 77,505 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP lifted its position in Repligen by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 1,178,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,013,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 965,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,351,000 after purchasing an additional 91,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 692,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,101,000 after acquiring an additional 12,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

