PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Trading Up 2%

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) shares shot up 2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.72 and last traded at $21.96, 106,767 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,056,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.53.

A number of analysts have commented on PAGS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.90.

The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.52.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $389.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.85 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 458.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 56.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

