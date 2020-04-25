Ralph Lauren Corp Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

RL has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $123.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.39.

Shares of RL opened at $68.30 on Friday. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $133.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.41. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RL. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,728,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $321,712,000 after acquiring an additional 41,291 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,925,324 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $225,686,000 after acquiring an additional 602,150 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,453,547 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $170,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,058,767 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,924,000 after acquiring an additional 21,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,778,000 after acquiring an additional 480,146 shares during the last quarter. 64.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

