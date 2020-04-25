RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) CAO Vaibhav Agarwal Sells 423 Shares

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 423 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total value of $103,017.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,492,801.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vaibhav Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 25th, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 423 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.36, for a total value of $85,598.28.

On Tuesday, February 25th, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 545 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $127,290.20.

Shares of RNG opened at $238.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of -373.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.24. RingCentral Inc has a 12-month low of $110.34 and a 12-month high of $256.60.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $252.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.38 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that RingCentral Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on RingCentral from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on RingCentral from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on RingCentral from $203.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on RingCentral from $198.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,161,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,792,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,543,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $260,378,000 after buying an additional 425,459 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,920,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 490,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,720,000 after buying an additional 278,641 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

