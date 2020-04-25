Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by 1776 Wealth LLC

1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 5,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 16,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 69.3% in the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.6% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 17.2% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.39.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $97,490.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF opened at $56.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92). The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

