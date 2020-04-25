Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) CEO David L. Lucchino Sells 1,410 Shares

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) CEO David L. Lucchino sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $22,672.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,324,150.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Frequency Therapeutics stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. Frequency Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $28.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.31.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $4.71 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Frequency Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

FREQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,812,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $8,289,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $7,662,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $4,383,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,547,000. 40.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

