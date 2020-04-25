Denali Advisors LLC Invests $133,000 in Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS)

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $322,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,702,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Century Communities by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 403,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 48,074 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC lifted its stake in Century Communities by 352.9% in the 4th quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 163,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 127,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Communities alerts:

CCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush cut shares of Century Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Century Communities from $44.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Century Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Century Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.88.

Shares of CCS opened at $15.65 on Friday. Century Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.38 and its 200-day moving average is $27.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.68 million, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Century Communities had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $775.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Century Communities Inc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.