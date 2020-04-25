WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) Stock Holdings Increased by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 85.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in WesBanco by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,326,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,932,000 after acquiring an additional 295,966 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,027,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,612,000 after purchasing an additional 198,869 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,953,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,807,000 after purchasing an additional 167,747 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,558,000 after purchasing an additional 248,575 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,293,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,897,000 after purchasing an additional 609,403 shares during the period. 59.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WSBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Stephens decreased their target price on WesBanco from $41.50 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub cut WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on WesBanco from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

In other news, Director Kerry M. Stemler acquired 807 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $26,622.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,850.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ronald W. Owen acquired 3,850 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.82 per share, with a total value of $99,407.00. Insiders have bought 5,657 shares of company stock worth $147,980 in the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. WesBanco Inc has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $41.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.04.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. WesBanco had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WesBanco Inc will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

