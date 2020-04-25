Fortem Financial Group LLC Purchases 25,058 Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 210.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,058 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HT. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $4,512,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 30,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 181,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on HT. ValuEngine raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $9.19.

HT opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average of $11.63. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $19.58.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.70). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $132.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.79 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th.

In related news, Chairman Hasu P. Shah acquired 8,110 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.85 per share, with a total value of $96,103.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Neil H. Shah acquired 3,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,921.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 365,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,744,605.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 183,934 shares of company stock worth $1,553,986 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

