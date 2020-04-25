Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 408.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. SWS Partners grew its holdings in Broadcom by 6.9% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 2,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 0.6% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 334,330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $92,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $2,598,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.50, for a total value of $1,177,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,140 shares of company stock worth $57,811,449. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $264.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $331.58. The company has a market capitalization of $103.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.67%.

Several analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $366.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Broadcom from $308.00 to $264.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Broadcom from $340.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

