Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 13.2% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 26,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 57.6% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 564,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,397,000 after purchasing an additional 381,360 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VEEV opened at $187.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. Veeva Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $191.05. The stock has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.24, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.00 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 27.27%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 242 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.55, for a total transaction of $35,949.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,227.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.90, for a total transaction of $72,166.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,050 shares in the company, valued at $340,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,587 shares of company stock valued at $4,013,335 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VEEV. ValuEngine upgraded Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.29.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

