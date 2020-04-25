Cedar Capital LLC Trims Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cedar Capital LLC lessened its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in Amgen by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Amgen by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 110,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amgen from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.80.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $236.28 on Friday. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $136.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.74.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,689 shares of company stock worth $2,462,753 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Broadcom Inc Shares Sold by Cedar Capital LLC
Broadcom Inc Shares Sold by Cedar Capital LLC
Cedar Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF
Cedar Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF
Veeva Systems Inc Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cedar Capital LLC
Veeva Systems Inc Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cedar Capital LLC
Cedar Capital LLC Trims Stake in Amgen, Inc.
Cedar Capital LLC Trims Stake in Amgen, Inc.
Cedar Capital LLC Sells 144 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc
Cedar Capital LLC Sells 144 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc
ResMed Inc. Shares Sold by Cedar Capital LLC
ResMed Inc. Shares Sold by Cedar Capital LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report