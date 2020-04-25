Cedar Capital LLC Sells 144 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Cedar Capital LLC cut its position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 12,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $866,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 97,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,622,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:A opened at $75.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.20. Agilent Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.13 and a fifty-two week high of $90.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on A. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.13.

In related news, VP Mark Doak sold 3,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $292,832.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 135,678 shares in the company, valued at $11,371,173.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

